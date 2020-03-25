Using collaborative language is essential in times of crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the need for all of us to support each other has never been clearer—whether you’re a corporate CEO working through the challenges of sustaining your business, a team leader supporting far-flung and anxious team members, or an individual applying for a job in a difficult marketplace.

While there is no magic formula for showing concern for others, one effective way is to use language that has a collaborative tone, especially as we are physically distant.

There are four ways you can build this rapport just through your word choice:

1. Avoid too many “I” statements

Using the first person in our speech has traditionally been a sign of confidence, but today overusing it or using it in a self-centered way can reflect especially poorly in this challenging climate.

While it’s still important to project confidence with expressions such as “I believe,” leadership today is more group-focused than it once was. If “leaders eat last,” as Simon Sinek argues in his book by that name, then anyone who wants to come across with leadership qualities avoids overuse of “I” statements.

In fact, according to research, published in the Harvard Business Review, “I” statements are used much more often by those with lower status than by those of higher rank. Those who feel like leaders and act like leaders don’t need to call attention to themselves all the time.

When should you use the word “I?” Use it when you want to express a connection with others. For example, couple it with a quality such as empathy. (“I know how you must feel.”) Or use it when you want to show confidence in others. (“I know we will get through this ordeal, as we always have.”) But make sure these statements reach out to others, rather than being self-centered.