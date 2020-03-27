How Gen Z can succeed during a recession, from a millennial who’s been there

I see you. You’ve had a lot to process over the past week. As the coronavirus spreads across America, grinding the economy to a halt, it’s dawning on you exactly how bad the looming recession will be. You’re worried that as the newest members of the workforce, you’ll be among the first to be retrenched. Perhaps you, or someone you love, has already been laid off. The future has never looked more uncertain.

The current crisis is unprecedented, and I can’t pretend to understand what you’re experiencing. Economists are struggling to predict how the next few months and years will play out. It will depend, in part, on how quickly we are able to lower the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. But as someone who entered the job market after the Great Recession, I have an inkling of what it is like to approach your career with dread and apprehension, rather than excitement. And besides the insight that comes from living through it, I’ve spent two years delving into social science research to better understand how economic downturns can impact a person’s career for my forthcoming book, The Rocket Years: How Your Twenties Launch The Rest of Your Life.

Here’s what I can tell you: There’s no doubt that millennials’ lives were permanently altered by the financial crisis. It negatively impacted our lifelong earnings, debt, and savings. Many of us spent years job-hopping and doing gig work in our quest to find stable careers that made us happy. But here’s the thing: We survived it. Most of us did end up in long-term, meaningful careers. It just took a bit longer for us to get here. We’re here to tell the tale and offer you our support.

What turbulence taught me

Even though the first few years of my career were rocky, I am grateful that I learned some important skills in that period. I developed grit as I kept pushing to find a job that did more than pay the bills, but also aligned with my values and passions. I figured out how to be resourceful when I could not find a job as a professor—which had been my career goal for a decade—after two intense years of searching. Ultimately, I learned to be resilient, an important skill at a time when the future seems increasingly unpredictable. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, economists predicted that global warming would wreak havoc upon the economy, so I am glad that I developed nimbleness and grit early on.

I also have some good news. A decade after the crisis, the vast majority of millennials have settled into stable, long-term jobs. As of January 2018, 70% of workers between the ages of 22 and 37 had been with their current employer for 13 months, and 28.8% of those between the ages of 25 and 34 had been with their employers for at least five years. It’s not all rosy, of course. Our net worth is lower than older generations at our age and it took us longer for us to buy houses. But the Great Recession did not completely derail our careers.

In fact, many of us have higher standards when it comes to taking a job than older generations. Surveys show that while boomers prioritize compensation when it comes to work, money doesn’t even make the top five things millennials care about: We’re far more interested in whether a job is interesting, how much we’ll learn and grow, and whether we’ll have a good boss. Even though the economy was bad, we let these values about work continue to guide us. And today, many of us have found our dream jobs.