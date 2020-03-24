This is the end of an era for job interviews for hourly workers

Tommy Yazdi was a recent arrival to the New York metropolitan area in 2015 when he saw a Craigslist posting for a job at a chain clothing store. Candidates were advised to dress stylishly and show up at the Soho outlet in downtown Manhattan for an inspection and interview. “It was like a casting call for store clerks,” says Yazdi, now 23.

Setting off in a cold autumn rain from his apartment in Hoboken, N.J., the St. Louis native popped his umbrella, walked a mile to the nearest station, took the train into Manhattan, switched to the subway, and walked several blocks to the store. Staffers told him to join the line of hopefuls outside in the drizzle.

By the time he reached the front of the line, his shoes, socks, and the bottom half of his pants were soaked. Nevertheless, staffers took photos of his still stylish outfit, asked a few questions, and turned to the next in line. Interview time: Five minutes. Round-trip travel time: two-plus hours—all for a gig that paid minimum wage. He got the job, though, and stayed eight months. “About average,” he says.

This awkward mating ritual may soon be just a soggy memory for go-getters like Yazdi. Online staffing platforms developed by my own firm Snagajob, as well as outfits like Indeed, are tapping into artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize, analyze, and classify worker and employer data, which is then fed into algorithms to match the right person with the right job.

Tech-boosted accuracy in these workplace pairings addresses a major issue: 16% of small business owners say that finding qualified workers is their single most important business problem, according to a 2017 survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business. And yet 62% of owners say they’ve made wrong hires, according to a 2016 small business survey sponsored by the Monster staffing platform. Nearly a quarter (24%) of those mismatches led to a loss of customers.

Workers and employers alike agree that the traditional in-person interview is a lousy way to hire for lightly skilled positions in the hourly economy, which employs some 80 million Americans, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It has a poor record of selecting the strongest applicants and contributes to the high turnover in these types of positions. “Regular face-to-face interviews are the worst predictors of employee performance,” says Diane Mulcahy, author of The Gig Economy. “There’s tons of data on it, and yet we keep doing them.”

In addition to greater accuracy, a sleeker process will help drive down the cost for job seekers, which can be a real drain on personal finances. Yazdi’s rainy-day excursion to Soho cost him about $10 for transportation. Most applicants devote five to ten hours applying for jobs, experts estimate. Some spend money on grooming and wardrobe upgrades as well, and many take unpaid time from their current job to attend interviews for a potential new gig. All those investments can add up for workers like those in retail sales, where the median wage is around $11 per hour, according to the BLS.