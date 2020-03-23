Don’t buy a DIY coronavirus test that you can take at home

Last week, several direct-to-consumer health companies announced they would start selling do-it-yourself, home-based coronavirus tests. But the Food and Drug Administration made it clear that these “fraudulent test kits” were not authorized, forcing home test makers to change their plans.

If you see a coronavirus test for sale that promises to test a mucus swab you took at home, don’t buy it. “We want to alert the American public that, at this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19,” the FDA announced on Friday.

Everlywell, which sells a variety of home test kits for everything from food sensitivity to hepatitis C, planned to launch a COVID-19 test on Monday, which would allow customers to take their own mucus samples and ship them off to a lab.

“We have decided to prioritize tomorrow’s supply of COVID-19 tests to hospitals and healthcare companies with workers on the front lines only,” Christina Song, head of communications for Everlywell, wrote via email on Sunday.

Everlywell is one of several companies that aimed to sell tests for detecting COVID-19 directly to the public at a time when hospitals are running low on tests for patients who are demonstrably sick. The FDA had previously made it easier for companies to develop commercial coronavirus tests, including those who use labs certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment. Several direct-to-consumer health companies use these labs too—and therefore thought they could disseminate home tests.

Now, the companies, which also include Scanwell, Carbon Health, and Nurx, have mostly decided to stop selling at-home tests to the public. Some, such as New York-based startup Radish Health, have decided to halt test sales completely.

“We’re going to stop selling the product for now but will continue to refine the process of home testing, as we believe it is an important part of a response to COVID,” says Radish Health’s CEO and cofounder, Viral Patel.