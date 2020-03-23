Why an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange will have little impact on trading

At 9:30 a.m. this morning, the opening bell rang in another day of trading at the New York Stock Exchange. But unlike every other trading day in the exchange’s 228-year history, its iconic trading floor—which typically houses hundreds of brokers, crowding around computer screens, yelling, and juggling phone calls—was a ghost town.

The NYSE made the unprecedented call to shut its trading floor and move all trading operations online indefinitely after two staffers affiliated with the floor tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure is visually dramatic, but it’s expected to have little to no impact on the $28 trillion stock market.

Why? Because most global equity trading is already electronic. The NASDAQ was founded as the first electronic stock market in 1971; the London Stock Exchange abandoned its trading floor and shifted to online trading in 1986, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange followed suit in 1999, among dozens of others.

The NYSE has conducted tests showing that it can function fully electronically, and recent figures suggested only 18% of its buying and selling occurs via human brokers. But still the “Big Board” persisted, perpetuating the appearance that a physical floor plays a critical role in the trading action.

It’s argued that human-brokered trading can offer an advantage during closing auctions, which account for more than 6% of all trade volume, according to the NYSE. During closing auctions, brokers working on the floor have the power to apply a Discretionary Order, or “D Order,” which allows for an extra 10-15 minutes to tweak a customer’s stock order before the closing bell. D Orders are unusable while the trading floor is closed.

Aside from that, though, trading will remain mostly the same: Designated market makers, who provide liquidity by continuously buying and selling shares, will be working remotely, and IPOs can proceed as usual.