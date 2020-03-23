Nike is harnessing its brand power for a coronavirus PSA. More brands should follow

Few brands have as much reach, influence, and cultural cachet as Nike.

Over the weekend, the company sought to tap into that power with a simple new ad that aimed not to sell more sneakers but rather to get people to take seriously the concept of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Created with long-time agency Wieden + Kennedy, the ad was reposted by a laundry list of Nike athletes, with many autographing the bottom to add a more personal touch to the endorsement. From LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo to Carli Lloyd and Michael Jordan, all spread the message by posting Nike’s new ad to Instagram.

Of course, Ronaldo managed to find a way to work his muscles into the message.