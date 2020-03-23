Coronavirus showdown: Impatient White House might try to reopen businesses late this week

With the economy in free fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump wants businesses open again soon:

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Some in the Trump administration appear to be listening to the chorus of Fox News pundits who have, in recent days, questioned the high economic costs of ongoing social distancing. Vice President Pence is expected to announce guidelines allowing some workers to return to work with masks.

Meanwhile, the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman reports “a growing feeling within the president’s immediate circle that, in efforts to rebut criticisms that Trump had acted too slowly, they had let the medical professionals set policy that impacted the economy.”

According to Axios, a showdown is likely at the end of the week between Trump officials, who want to open business in states with lower confirmed cases of coronavirus, and public health officials, who are widely stating that harsher measures are necessary to end the pandemic.