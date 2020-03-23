How to deal with stress and anxiety during a global pandemic

We’re living in a time of uncertainty. No matter where you are in the world, it’s likely that COVID-19 has upended every aspect of your life. It’s an unprecedented time, and as a result many have had to make drastic changes to their day-to-day lives, sometimes at a moment’s notice.

Not surprisingly, stress and anxiety levels are high for many. Whether it’s juggling remote working with parenting responsibilities, seeing your business collapse almost overnight, or not knowing where your next paycheck is going to come from, it can feel like everything is out of your control.

It’s challenging to maintain perspective among the seemingly doom-and-gloom-y state of the world. But as I discuss with cohosts Pavithra Mohan and Julia Herbst on this week’s episode of Secrets of the Most Productive People, that’s exactly what we need to do for the sake of our mental health. We also talk about some of the coping mechanisms we’ve experimented with, and how to balance setting goals while having self-compassion in a time when productivity is often difficult to come by.

You can listen and subscribe to Secrets of the Most Productive People on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, RadioPublic, or wherever you get your podcasts.