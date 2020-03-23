A letter from Fast Company’s CEO

On behalf of all of us at Fast Company, I hope you, your loved ones, and your colleagues are keeping safe through this barely imaginable crisis. Like you, perhaps, we at Fast Company and our sister publication, Inc., have just entered our second week of working from home. It’s disorienting, for sure, but we are getting on with it. There is a lot of work to be done.

No one knows better than us at Fast Company how this crisis challenges the creativity and leadership of business innovators like you, the audience we have served for more than 25 years. Our readers and editors have stood by one another through recessions, financial crises, and acts of terrorism, but this is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. Fast Company has always stood for a vision—a vision of a business future shaped by innovation, technology, creativity, design, and social justice. I know you share that vision. In this emergency, it is more urgent than ever.

Led by Fast Company‘s editorial staff, all of our resources are now deployed to help you weather this storm.

On fastcompany.com, for example, the editorial staff is devoted to our coverage of the COVID crisis and its solutions, collected in a dedicated “COVID-19” channel. Our writers and experts update the effort multiple times a day with articles on everything from the social impact of the crisis, to the tactics of leading companies, to the work-life changes wrought when an entire population works from home.

Our Fast Company Impact Council is holding a series of conference calls for Council members on such topics as crisis leadership and managing a suddenly remote workforce. The online meetings are hosted by Stephanie Mehta, Fast Company’s editor-in-chief, and led by world-renowned experts, and we’ve been delighted to hear how valuable they are to participants.

With live events impossible in this current environment we are producing a portfolio of virtual gathering places where we can reproduce, in online form, the exchange of ideas and strategies that made Fast Company live events so vibrant. (The Innovation Festival is still scheduled live for the week of October 5 in New York.)

Now more than ever, what Fast Company stands for matters. We have long known that with the right leadership, business can be a force for good, and are saddened to see the pain this crisis is inflicting on people doing good work at forward-looking companies. At the same time, that only strengthens our resolve to do everything we can to help innovators like you lead the way through it.

And you will get through. The work you do now, in this crisis, will shape the future of business around the world for a long time to come. You will figure out how to innovate your way to the other side. When you do, Fast Company will be there beside you.