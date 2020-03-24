4 tips for getting anything done while working from home with your kids

National and state emergency declarations because of COVID-19 have left millions of working parents and their children struggling with a new normal. An analysis by Education Week estimates that public and private schools in at least 46 states are closed, affecting at least 54.5 million school students. An increasing number of states, including California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois, have directed all people who can work at home to do so. As a result, many working parents are struggling with a new normal: families living, working, and going to school under one roof.

“If things seem totally overwhelming, I would remind parents that the first week, and few weeks, of any time transition, kids are the hardest. After that a routine comes,” says Cindy Hemming, an elementary school teacher who writes Living for the Sunshine, a blog about pregnancy and parenthood. Hemming has two children, ages 5 and 2.

The first few weeks of any transition can be challenging, but there are some tips that education professionals and working parents have found that can help ease the transition for everyone:

Prioritize

When it seems as if there is, collectively, an impossible amount to get done, break the list down to the essentials, says Chaya Gutnick, founder of Control My Chaos, an operational efficiency consultancy, who has a degree in early childhood education, with two children, ages 2 and 4.

“You’re likely not going to get as much work done as you would regularly,” she says, especially at first. So, look at each day and determine what the most important items are. Ditch extraneous tasks, meetings, and expectations. Realize this is new and that you’re going to have to figure out a system that works best for your family and you, she says. Control what you can and try to be flexible and patient with what you cannot control, she says. Taking time in the evening to plan the next day can help you get off on the right foot, too, she says.

Create a schedule

Despite the memes mocking schedules for schooling from home, having a framework for your day is essential, says Amanda Holdsworth, a marketing professional with a doctorate in education who writes the Comms Mom blog. She also works at home and has two young children, ages 5 and 8. She found enlisting the help of her 8-year-old daughter to help her review priorities and create a schedule helped her daughter feel more in control and created buy-in, meaning she was more apt to follow it.

Some children, especially older ones, may need more flexibility in their day, Holdsworth says. It’s generally a good idea to start with a routine—get up, get dressed, eat breakfast, etc.—and then front-load the day with the most essential tasks. If your children’s teachers have hours when they’re available for help and questions, be sure that schoolwork scheduling overlaps with that time to ensure your children have help when they need it.