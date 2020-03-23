The oddly soothing emerging subculture of couples-in-quarantine podcasts

My wife is not a fan of my extreme devotion to podcasts. Nor is my child, who refers to the place I visit when I have one earbud in and the other dangling around my neck as Podcast Planet. I am routinely mocked for listening to podcasts while making dinner, doing chores, walking home from work (back when I did that), and so on and so on.

Now that podcasts are one of the easier new forms of media to create in these quarantined times, who’s laughing now?

As people experiment with new forms of using technology to feel less alone, from virtual happy hours and dinner parties to movie nights, via Zoom, Google Hangouts, or whatever, a new subgenre of podcast has emerged: The couples-in-quarantine podcast.

Staying in with the professional nerds

Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and his wife and writing partner Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) kicked the trend off in earnest last Thursday with Staying In with Emily and Kumail, a podcast that the couple clearly has high hopes for, given that they got all of the Hollywood trade press to write up its existence.

It’s a return to podcasting for the couple who hosted the videogame-centric The Indoor Kids from 2011 to 2015, though the first episode displays a bit of ring rust as the couple tries to figure out just what they’re supposed to say and do here. Gordon and Nanjiani clearly want to be helpful, but their first episode too often lives up to its title: “Fumbling for Normalcy.” They’re a bit too overt in their recommendations both in terms of what to watch and how to live. Their conversation never quite hits the kind of groove that one assumes this married couple has when there aren’t mics in front of them. And their lives even as screenwriters (much less Nanjiani’s film career) seem rather removed from most people’s reality, so their advice about how they break up their day feels less utilitarian than perhaps Gordon and Nanjiani intended. If you like them, then you’re likely to enjoy their company for an hour a week. But otherwise, there’s not much reason to hang out here.

The greatest podcast presence of all time joins couples night

Comedian and character actor Paul F. Tompkins has likely appeared on more episodes of other people’s podcasts (and been their single-best and most popular guest) than any other person in podcasting’s 15-year history. Including his own many podcasting projects over the years, he has logged, by the count of the kind of obsessive fan that the internet was born to serve, 1,685 hours, 44 minutes, and six seconds of being conversational and witty in people’s ears.

Although the vast canon of Tompkins podcasting efforts should keep you sated through this quarantine, he also pulled the podcasting equipment out of the garage last week to introduce Stay F. Homekins, a “hopefully” limited series podcast with his wife, the actress Janie Haddad Tompkins. The couple’s playful banter may seem slightly elevated from what they’re like in real life, but the conversation always feels organic and relaxed. It’s like having on-demand access to the funniest, coolest couple you know, which may be exactly what you need when you’re alone or sequestered with your partner full time and a Zoom movie-watching party with your couple friends isn’t an option.