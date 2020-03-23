The incredibly simple reason working from home could be here to stay

As more states mandate that people stay home for all but their essential needs, offices around the country will finally have to confront their squeamishness about remote work.

For some offices, those reservations may be institutional. Managers who believe employees are more productive at the office are now testing that hypothesis at scale, or will soon have to, and companies that value their office culture will have to try replicating it virtually. Along the way, they may find that remote work isn’t as detrimental as they thought.

But there’s also a more mundane reason that working from home could become a lasting option for office workers: Companies are finally investing in the technology they’ve always needed to make remote work possible. Investments that might’ve seemed superfluous before have now become necessary to keep their businesses running.

“We once assumed this shift would take place over five to 10 years, but now we are seeing that it is happening much, much faster,” says Sagi Gadali, the cofounder and chief product officer for Perimeter 81, a company that helps businesses secure their networks for remote workers.

The scramble to support remote work

It’s easy to assume that sending workers home is trivial from a technical standpoint. Cloud services like Slack and Google’s G Suite are designed to be accessible from anywhere, so you might think workers could simply access those same services from their computers at home.

But for many office workers, it’s not that simple. Companies in the financial and insurance sectors, for instance, are dealing with sensitive data that can’t leave their own internal servers, and some companies use proprietary apps that they only offer from within their office networks. While remote workers can sometimes use corporate virtual private networks, or VPNs, to access their office networks, sending everyone home requires more network bandwidth and expanded hardware to encrypt the connections.

“These offices don’t necessarily have or pay for the network bandwidth to assume that everybody’s coming in from the outside,” says Thomas Hatch, an IT infrastructure expert who is the founder and CTO of SaltStack.