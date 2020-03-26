How to give yourself a mental break (and not feel guilty about it)

Depending on your situation, the complexity of your life might have dramatically increased or dramatically decreased with coronavirus and its ensuing panic and consequences .

On one end of the spectrum, you may have a less compressed schedule from no commute and a downtick in business. On the other end, you may have a much more compressed schedule with your kids at home and a huge uptick in work, like one of my clients who has a job in grocery store logistics, a field that seems highly stressful to work in, in this moment.

Regardless of where you fall, all of us have an increased mental load due to the massive uncertainty, sometimes around things we’ve taken for granted like being able to go to the office or buying basic items. Who knew a couple of weeks ago we would begin to think of toilet paper as a hot commodity?

We all have increased metal stress since we are rethinking all of our routines, even the simple stuff.

With all that’s going on, you will experience a drag on your productivity, especially when the initial shock waves hit. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t—or shouldn’t—give yourself a mental break. One of the best ways to stay healthy, happy, and productive is to attend to your mental health so that you don’t burn out.

Sleep more

I’m noticing different reactions in my coaching clients in terms of the crisis’s impact on their sleep. With some, they’re having more difficulty sleeping through the night. With others, they need extra sleep—or can simply give themselves extra sleep because they’ve cut out their commute.

If you find yourself not sleeping through the night, it’s okay to give yourself permission to take a nap during the day. According to best-selling author Dan Pink, the perfect nap or “nappuccino,” as he likes to call it, involves downing caffeine before you take a nap and then setting a timer for 25 minutes. Naps of 10-20 minutes can boost alertness without creating the post-sleep brain fog of longer naps. Moreover, the caffeine kicks in right after this short interval of time.