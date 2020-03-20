UPDATES: COVID-19
Live cams from Times Square to San Francisco show America’s deserted cities

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Much of the country is sheltering in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bars and restaurants are empty or near empty. The streets aren’t completely empty, as in your favorite plague or nuclear winter movie, but they seem to be getting there. The contrast between the hustle and bustle of just a week ago and today is remarkable.

This may be just the start. More states than just California and New York may start ordering citizens to stay home to keep social distance. So the scenes below may be even lonelier in another week.

Times Square

San Francisco

Santa Monica Pier

Las Vegas Strip

Skykomish, Washington

The University of Tampa

Bangor, Michigan

Miami International

Key West, Florida

 Chicago

