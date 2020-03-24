UPDATES: COVID-19
The hottest WFH memes: homeschooled, cabin-fever edition

Twitter has made it abundantly clear just how few parents are prepared for homeschooling during the coronavirus crisis.

[Photo: Sonja Rachbauer/iStock; raphaelsilva/Pixabay]
By Starr Rhett Rocque3 minute Read

Many Americans entered the world of working from home for the first time last week. Seven days later, even more will be joining the virtual education adventure/hellscape as more municipalities tighten up on stay-at-home orders. What everyone working from home for the first time will discover is that there are levels to it, and it’s generally not as easy as people might think. It’s freeing in some cases, it’s maddening in others, it can be a mix of all the above for some, and then there are parents.

Imagine having to balance your day job and care for children at the same time, especially when it comes to keeping them focused on school and out of mischief around the house. Like adults, not every child has the discipline required to be productive at home. Some children are too young to care or even try, and now is the time when people are seeing just how much teachers and daycare providers matter. At this rate, there is no telling when things will get back to the old normal, but parents have been finding comfort in knowing they are not alone. They have taken to social media to share thoughts on what it’s like to quarantine oneself and work with children at home.

Here are some of the funniest reactions.

Kids as coworkers

General madness

 Folly of the furry kind

Video

