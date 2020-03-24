The hottest WFH memes: homeschooled, cabin-fever edition

Many Americans entered the world of working from home for the first time last week. Seven days later, even more will be joining the virtual education adventure/hellscape as more municipalities tighten up on stay-at-home orders. What everyone working from home for the first time will discover is that there are levels to it, and it’s generally not as easy as people might think. It’s freeing in some cases, it’s maddening in others, it can be a mix of all the above for some, and then there are parents.

Imagine having to balance your day job and care for children at the same time, especially when it comes to keeping them focused on school and out of mischief around the house. Like adults, not every child has the discipline required to be productive at home. Some children are too young to care or even try, and now is the time when people are seeing just how much teachers and daycare providers matter. At this rate, there is no telling when things will get back to the old normal, but parents have been finding comfort in knowing they are not alone. They have taken to social media to share thoughts on what it’s like to quarantine oneself and work with children at home.

Here are some of the funniest reactions.

Kids as coworkers

My coworker is drinking on the job. Pretty sure she’s drunk. I need to speak to someone in HR. pic.twitter.com/v0U4QCRGsD — OohLaTourIt (@OohLaTourIt) March 20, 2020

My coworker keeps farting, asking for my lunch and playing on his tablet while I do all the work. I went to HR and they just said “leave my grand baby alone” this is ghetto pic.twitter.com/XcYv9iYIbQ — sarunas jackson stan page (@colderthan__ice) March 16, 2020

My coworker suggested I work from his fort #workfromhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/kZEWWoQg1w — Sam Grefrath, MBA (@SGrefrath) March 20, 2020