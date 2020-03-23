4 tips for holding a more effective video meeting

One of my colleagues posted a meme the other day calling the coronavirus the “Zoombie apocalypse” after the group videoconference app that has been the basis of a lot of meetings since people started working from home to slow the spread of the disease.

On the one hand, apps such as Zoom, Skype, and Google Hangouts have made it fairly easy for people to engage from a distance with each person in their own space. On the other hand, meetings online can be pretty chaotic, especially if someone forgets to mute themselves. Here are a few things you should do to make them better:

Nominate a facilitator

Every meeting needs to have a facilitator. When you run a meeting normally, you may have to keep everyone on track with the agenda, but you don’t have to orchestrate the meeting so finely. For instance, there aren’t likely to be a lot of technical glitches. People who have something to say will show through their body language that they would like the floor. Conversation happens. There are lots of subtle social cues that we use to determine how people in the room are feeling.

If you take on the responsibility to be the facilitator, then please (please, please) familiarize yourself with the program beforehand. If anyone needs to share a presentation or share their desktop, make sure you know how that works and try out the steps. The first few times you do it, keep a checklist in front of you to make sure that you don’t miss any steps and that you can walk another meeting participant through the procedure if necessary.

Call on people

With an online meeting, it is hard to gauge people’s feelings or to determine who wants to speak. In addition, some people may fade into the background of the meeting, because it is easier to disengage from a screen than from a roomful of people. That means that you need to be more proactive in calling on people at the meeting to keep it running in an orderly fashion.

Encourage people to virtually “raise their hand” or even make a physical sign they can hold up when they have something to say about an issue. Keep a list handy of people who want to speak and call on them. That will minimize the number of people who talk over each other.

Hear from everyone

To make sure nobody gets left out, have a list of everyone in the meeting—particularly if there are more people than you can really track on your computer screen. Mark off when people have spoken in the meeting and make note of anyone who hasn’t said anything. Consider calling out those people by name to see if they have anything to add to ensure you’re not missing out on valuable contributions.