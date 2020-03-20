How to convince your boss to let everyone work from home during the coronavirus

Nick Wheeler, who worked as a video operations engineer in the Denver office of the telecom giant Charter Communications until last week, had a job that could easily be done from home. But when Wheeler intensified his pleas for a work-from-home policy during the current COVID-19 crisis, he lost his job.

Wheeler started asking management about the company’s response as the first cases were being discovered in the U.S., and was repeatedly told that remote work wouldn’t be possible—despite the fact that engineers in his office already worked remotely on systems in other locations. As the pandemic worsened, he sent an email to a vice president and fellow engineers last Friday:

I do not understand why we are still coming into the office as the COVID-19 pandemic surges around us. The CDC guidelines are clear. The CDPHE guidelines are clear. The WHO guidelines are clear. The science of social distancing is real. We have the complete ability to do our jobs entirely from home. Coming into the office now is pointlessly reckless. It’s also socially irresponsible. Charter, like the rest of us, should do what is necessary to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Social distancing has a real slowing effect on the virus—that means lives can be saved. A hazard condition isn’t acceptable for the infrastructure beyond the short-term. Why is it acceptable for our health?

Across the country, many other workers have the same question. The White House’s guidelines now explicitly say that everyone should “work or engage from schooling from home whenever possible.” On March 19, California ordered residents to stay at home as much as possible and nonessential businesses to close, following an earlier shutdown in the Bay Area. On March 20, New York told nonessential workers to stay at home. In industries where remote working is feasible, countless businesses have already shifted to remote work voluntarily because of the extraordinary national emergency and the clear evidence that social distancing can save lives. (Many, it should be noted, were slow to take this action even in places where the virus was clearly spreading, but eventually made the call.) And yet many workers—even those with underlying health concerns or vulnerable family members—are still struggling to get permission to work remotely or to gain traction for the idea that the entire office should close.

In Wheeler’s office, he says, many of his coworkers shared his concerns, but weren’t voicing them to management. “I was not aware of other people raising the issue, which is one of the reasons I spoke up,” he says. When he sent the final email, after weeks of questioning management about the problem, the company didn’t respond positively. Wheeler was called to a meeting with HR, and told he was “inciting fear,” he says, though he was simply restating governmental guidelines, and then was told that he could either work from the office or take sick leave. In a heated moment, he offered his badge to a vice president; the vice president told him that wasn’t necessary and to think about it until Monday, which he agreed to do. But an hour later, he got a call saying that the company had “accepted his resignation.”

It’s not clear if the company’s action was legal: OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, allows employees to raise reasonable concerns about health and safety—and it seems reasonable to argue that the current situation qualifies.

Wheeler says that he doesn’t regret what he did, especially if it helped lead Charter to change its policy. On Thursday, the company announced that it would “provide the option to work remotely to employees we believe can remain productive outside the office without endangering our obligation to provide critical services.” It also said that it was giving an additional three weeks of paid leave to workers affected by COVID-19. But Wheeler is now stuck looking for a new job.

We reached out to Jennifer Dorning, president of the AFL-CIO’s department for professional employees, to ask her advice for workers in similar situations.