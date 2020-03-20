Yelp reveals America’s coronavirus cravings: More pizza, more fast food, more guns

Yelp, the public business locator and review hub, is in a prime position to gather insight on consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because when someone gets a craving for ice cream, or Chinese food, or brand-new guns, they’ll probably do a Yelp search to figure out where to get that fix.

Unfortunately for us, Yelp just revealed the latter to be true.

Today the company released a “Local Economy Coronavirus Impact Report” detailing how consumer interests have shifted due to coronavirus, based on the relative popularity of Yelp searches. Here are some takeaways:

People are eating at home: Data shows food delivery, takeout, and cooking are on the rise as social distancing persists. Grocery stores have seen a 160% spike in searches compared to last week, and fruit and veggie shops are up 102%. Searches for to-go options such as pizzerias and fast-food joints have increased 44% and 64% respectively. Meanwhile, places that traditionally rely on ambience as a value-add are losing patrons; interest in cafes is down 66% and French restaurants are down 47%.

Data shows food delivery, takeout, and cooking are on the rise as social distancing persists. Grocery stores have seen a 160% spike in searches compared to last week, and fruit and veggie shops are up 102%. Searches for to-go options such as pizzerias and fast-food joints have increased 44% and 64% respectively. Meanwhile, places that traditionally rely on ambience as a value-add are losing patrons; interest in cafes is down 66% and French restaurants are down 47%. People are exercising at home: Searches for home fitness equipment have shot up 344%, perhaps due to stress or restlessness or the fact that many gyms have shut. People are also avoiding workouts that require indoor close contact with large groups; yoga and martial arts classes are down 38% and 33% respectively. Parks, which are great for solo outdoor exercise, are up 53%, and hiking is up 116%.

Searches for home fitness equipment have shot up 344%, perhaps due to stress or restlessness or the fact that many gyms have shut. People are also avoiding workouts that require indoor close contact with large groups; yoga and martial arts classes are down 38% and 33% respectively. Parks, which are great for solo outdoor exercise, are up 53%, and hiking is up 116%. People are preparing for the end of times: Interest in buying water is up 166%, and gun searches are up 360%. If civilization devolves to a point where food production and water filtration are unviable, these Yelp users will be ready to hunt for sustenance. Given survival is a major concern, it’s unsurprising that people are not in the mood to celebrate; wineries and breweries have seen 44% and 61% drops respectively, and bridal shops are down 53%.

Interest in buying water is up 166%, and gun searches are up 360%. If civilization devolves to a point where food production and water filtration are unviable, these Yelp users will be ready to hunt for sustenance. Given survival is a major concern, it’s unsurprising that people are not in the mood to celebrate; wineries and breweries have seen 44% and 61% drops respectively, and bridal shops are down 53%. People still care about each other: Searches for blood and plasma donation centers are up 204%, and searches for community-supported agriculture are up 405%. During the worst global crisis in recent history, citizens are coming together to help all of us get through it.

Yelp said it plans to release regular updates to the report.