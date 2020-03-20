UPDATES: COVID-19
The work-from-home sex nooner has gone mainstream

[Photo: Charles Deluvio/Unsplash]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

Pro-tip: When your happily partnered, kid-free coworker disappears online for “an afternoon walk” or “long lunch break,” she’s not doing either. With so many more people currently working from home, the work-from-home midday sex break is poised to go mainstream.

Sexperts have long opined that just-before-bedtime sex is not ideal for many people. Adults are typically exhausted, with bodies primed to sleep, not romp. (Americans are chronically overtired: The average American gets under seven hours of sleep a night.) Sex is better when both parties are awake and engaged—and when, as Dr. Ruth points out, men have their higher testosterone levels.

Work-from-home duos nationwide have taken notice. All the pieces are in place. Daytime proximity. And time. And privacy. And time:

FYI, it’s called a “nooner.”

