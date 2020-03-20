The work-from-home sex nooner has gone mainstream

Pro-tip: When your happily partnered, kid-free coworker disappears online for “an afternoon walk” or “long lunch break,” she’s not doing either. With so many more people currently working from home , the work-from-home midday sex break is poised to go mainstream.

Sexperts have long opined that just-before-bedtime sex is not ideal for many people. Adults are typically exhausted, with bodies primed to sleep, not romp. (Americans are chronically overtired: The average American gets under seven hours of sleep a night.) Sex is better when both parties are awake and engaged—and when, as Dr. Ruth points out, men have their higher testosterone levels.

Work-from-home duos nationwide have taken notice. All the pieces are in place. Daytime proximity. And time. And privacy. And time:

Day 3 of quarantine: I had sex on my lunch break. I think I can get use to this ????. — JuiceBoxx ???????? (@Judydahjuicebox) March 18, 2020

The missus joins me working from home tomorrow. Asked if we could do sex on our lunch break. Strong no. — Simon Hutchinson (@ApeGotFire) March 18, 2020

if you’re not having wfh sex on your “lunch break” you’re not really wfh — disclaimer downs (@clairecdowns) March 12, 2020

FYI, it’s called a “nooner.”