What Madam C.J. Walker’s story (and Netflix series) means to black cosmetics entrepreneurs

Madam C.J. Walker is one of the most storied business leaders in American history. Her life of philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and activism has empowered black women and families, and inspired black business owners for generations—even in the 21st Century. Despite her life being relegated to Black History Month bullet points, some of the most notable names in modern entrepreneurship have been inspired enough by her pioneering work to keep her legacy alive in elements of their own entrepreneurial ventures.

Richelieu Dennis—cofounder, CEO, and executive chairman of Sundial Brands, perhaps best known for its SheaMoisture products—was so inspired by the Walker legacy that he purchased and revitalized the brand she created more than a century ago. Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture is now sold in Sephora, and Dennis uses his enterprise as an incubator for developing other black female business owners.

“Richelieu is my hero!” says A’Lelia Bundles, Walker’s great-great granddaughter and author of several books about Madam Walker’s life. “It’s like, a hundred years after Madam Walker died [and] there are all of these things happening, with the Netflix series as the cherry on top. There are two national historic landmarks: the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis and the Madam C.J. Walker House in Irvington, New York. Forty thousand Madam Walker items have been digitized. We gave these papers to the [Indiana] historical society in the 80s, and they are now digitized and online, and there’s a new Madame Walker exhibit at the Historical Society. But the line of hair-care products just makes me feel so good to be able to say there are still Madam Walker products and they are of the highest quality.”

On Friday, Netflix premieres Self Made, a four-episode limited series starring Octavia Spencer. Self Made, based on the book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker—written by Bundles—is inspired by Walker’s life. It’s only a snippet of the real journey, but modern-day business innovators whose core markets are people of color are excited for Walker’s legacy to become part of pop culture at large.

Janell Stephens, for example, had been inspired by Walker’s life and times before she entertained launching Camille Rose Naturals, her multimillion-dollar beauty empire that caters to natural hair and the clean beauty market. Stephens—whose story shares some parallels with Walker, as they both have Louisiana backgrounds and they’re both self-made by creating products born out of necessity—decided to re-create iconic photos of Walker in her car shot by celebrity photographer Will Sterling.

“I wanted to pay tribute to her in my own way when I heard Netflix was coming out with her biopic. I wanted to re-create that one picture with her in the car, because I wanted to include my team, my right hands, like she did,” Stephens tells Fast Company. “I love that photo because this cannot be done alone. You have to have a solid team behind you. So that’s why I chose that to re-create those photos [and] I took it a step further. I re-created her original number-one product for hair growth. Her hair grower.”

Stephens’ version of Walker’s hair grower keeps the essence of the original product, but with updated ingredients, and will be available for a limited time starting 3/20.