How our cellphone location data can save us from a COVID-19 recession

It’s clear that COVID-19 has become a significant threat to our health globally, prompting many governments to undertake draconian measures to contain the epidemic. Most governments are relying on travel restrictions, isolation, and social distancing as the preeminent methods of stopping the spread of the virus.

These well-tested containment methods date back to the Middle Ages, or even earlier. The key reason why social distancing works so well is that it prevents infected people from coming into contact with noninfected people, which in turn stops the spread of the disease.

Unfortunately, this method also stops noninfected people from interacting with other noninfected people, often bringing organizations and economies to a grinding halt. Noninfected people interacting with each other causes no spread to the virus, while still allowing firms to function, even if at reduced levels of output. Thus, having these people interact with each other should be allowed, as doing so does not contribute to the spread of the virus.

The problem is, we do not know who is infected and who is not. This necessitates blanket bans, quarantines, and closing of borders. Recession is often an outcome of such measures.

Is there a way to figure out who is infected and who isn’t? One way to do this would be to give tests to everyone, ask people to administer them, and then ask those who test positive to self-quarantine. Unfortunately, this is currently not technologically feasible.

In our interactions with senior executives over the past few weeks, we have often been asked if there are better ways to do this. As academics who research the impact of technology and analytics, we believe that there is indeed a feasible solution to this problem. All you need is a cellphone data and some analytics. Here is how this would work.

We start with the subset of people who we know tested positive. Using cellphone tower data, we can figure out where these infected people have been and how long they have stayed in each location. Epidemiologists tell us that transmission is most likely to occur between people who are within one meter of each other for 15 minutes or more. We know that infections can also happen because the virus can survive on surfaces, and the analysis could incorporate this observation too, but for simplicity’s sake, we leave it out of analysis here.