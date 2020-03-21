How to onboard new employees when you’re all working from home

The exponential growth of the coronavirus outbreak is terrifying, wreaking havoc on the health and safety of millions of people around the world. Job growth is feeling the pain too, with a growing number of American companies clamping down on their hiring, budgets, and growth plans overall. Moody’s Analytics estimates nearly 80 million jobs in the U.S. economy are at high or moderate risk right now.

Not every company can afford to completely halt their hiring plans, as certain roles may be essential to sustaining and growing the business amidst these uncertain times. And for some industries, hiring is absolutely essential right now. Amazon, for example, plans to hire an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers to keep up with the surge in online orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For Amazon and others, virtual recruiting will be a new way forward.

Onboarding is different because it’s the first official impression of a company and typically conducted over a series of face-to-face meetings. This can include one-to-one meetings with HR, direct managers, and members of the leadership team, as well as group meetings with various teams in the organization. This begs the question: Is HR prepared to pivot and adopt virtual onboarding for globally distributed and remote teams?

If you’re continuing with hiring plans right now and will be heavily reliant on technology for the onboarding process, here are some key steps to take to develop and implement a successful virtual onboarding process.

Streamline the number of activities

According to Sapling, the average new hire has 54 activities to complete during their onboarding experience. The sheer number of activities could slow down an employee’s ramp-up period, which could make it tough for them to learn necessary skills and tasks related to their jobs. Remember, if an onboarding program hampers the employee’s ability to perform their job, it will likely cause stress, anxiety, and self-doubt. That’s a surefire recipe for early turnover.

While information sharing and engagement are certainly important, it’s important to balance it against the employee’s personal motivations, learning behaviors, and professional development goals. Be realistic and streamline the number of activities so that the onboarding process puts them on the path to long-term satisfaction and engagement. Use online tools, including scheduling software, internal communications platforms, and videoconferencing tools to make sure the important onboarding meetings happen virtually. But more importantly, keep the meetings as focused, engaged, and productive as possible.