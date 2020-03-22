This comedian put on ‘SNL’ by himself. It’s a delirious glimpse of COVID-19 entertainment

Everything is really weird right now. We’re stuck at home. Hollywood production has ground to a halt. Sure, we can use this time to watch classic movies that are bespoke to our mood , but live entertainment, which has been a staple of our viewing pleasure since . . . Aeschylus? . . . has been imperiled by physical distancing and fear of spreading COVID-19.

We do still have the internet, though, and the last couple of years has seen a boom in livestreaming, especially thanks to Twitch. So with the news that Saturday Night Live would not air its next three regularly scheduled shows on March 28, April 4, and April 11, comedian Ian Abramson took to Twitch for the first time to perform Saturday Night Quarantine—more or less by himself.

I’m doing SNL alone this week because it’s on hiatus, and so I tried to make promo’s like they do. pic.twitter.com/vMb2GXdSe4 — "Ian" Abramson (@ianabramson) March 19, 2020

Unfortunately, the entire show is not archived, so it exists today in gleefully anarchic fragments that give you a sense of Abramson’s unbelievable commitment to the bit.

Here’s a taste of the inevitable political cold open, with Anderson Cooper interviewing President Trump:

#SNL withdrawals? Comedian @ianabramson is doing a one-man #SaturdayNightQuarintine on Twitch right now including playing both Trump and Anderson Cooper in the cold open. Living for this https://t.co/ymJOtlaVDz pic.twitter.com/7Ibk87oNt5 — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) March 22, 2020

Then there’s the title sequence, which alone is a brilliant statement on New York City in the quarantine era: