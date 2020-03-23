Review: The MacBook Air’s return to form is now complete

Back in 2010, Apple released one of the most practical, likable products in its history: a second-generation MacBook Air that fixed all the notable downsides of the original 2008 version of the wedge-shaped thin-and-light notebook. I bought one and became a happy customer. And I had lots of company: the 13″-screen machine and its successors became the de facto laptop of choice for everybody from college students to Silicon Valley types.

But by 2017, when I was shopping for a new Mac, I’d outgrown the Air. I wanted a retina display and 1TB of storage–features which the aging Air line didn’t offer at the time. (By then, the lack of retina—a technology that had debuted five years earlier for the MacBook Pro—seemed like a sign that Apple had lost interest in the Air.) Somewhat reluctantly, I sprung for a much pricier MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Air showed signs of life in 2018 when Apple finally released a model with a retina display. But the new version had Apple’s “butterfly” keyboard, which had too little travel for some tastes and worrisome reliability issues. And the starting price crept up to $1,199 (later reduced to $1,099) vs. the previous $999.

Now Apple has a new MacBook Air. It isn’t that new: it has the same industrial design as the one it’s replacing, and has no all-new features. But like last year’s 16″ MacBook Pro, it sports Apple’s “Magic Keyboard,” with comfier keys and no signs of the butterfly’s fragility. Just as important, Apple has knocked the starting price back down to $999 and doubled the standard storage to 256GB, making for a much better deal. (That’s with an Intel Core i3 processor; unlike the previous Air, this one lets you choose between i3, i5, and i7 chips for varying tradeoffs between price and power.)

These changes, though far from historic, fully return the MacBook Air to its classic sweet spot of style, quality, and value. Once again, it’s clearly the best choice for the vast majority of people who want a Mac portable, many of whom should be just fine with the entry-level $999 variant. Having spent a few days with a unit provided by Apple—the midrange $1299 version with a Core i5 processor—I didn’t miss my Pro at all.

Full disclosure: I mostly use my MacBook Pro at home, and portability is therefore not a critical factor, so I’m smitten with the idea of someday splurging on a 16″ MacBook Pro. But if I were buying a 13″ Mac laptop today, I would unhesitatingly return to the Air fold.

Keys to comfort

I am blessed with fingertips that willingly adapt to all sorts of typing scenarios—good, bad, and indifferent. So I didn’t actively hate the feel of Apple’s butterfly keyboard, which sacrificed desktop-like comfort in the interest of thin design. But even as an easily satisfied typist, I found the Magic Keyboard a substantial improvement. Its switches—based on the more conventional “scissors” design—provide noticeably more travel and a reassuringly solid feel vs. the wobbly feedback of the butterfly mechanisms. Keyboard obsessives will also be pleased by the return of the “Inverted T” arrow-key layout, which makes it simpler to cursor your way around without looking.