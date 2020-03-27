Netflix’s ‘Uncorked’ is refreshing in its desire to tell a ‘regular’ black family story

Prentice Penny has spent the majority of his career in TV, producing, writing, and directing such hits as Scrubs, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Insecure.

As notable as those credits are, Penny’s work has so far been within the limits of someone else’s idea. So when it came to branching out into film with his directorial debut—Uncorked, which premieres on Netflix on March 27— Penny says that he’s been careful in setting the right tone.

“I was getting offered for a lot of reboots and remakes and sequels of things, but I would just be rewriting somebody else’s voice,” he says. “And I was afraid that I would never find mine as a result.”

As it turned out, the voice and story Penny developed for his feature film debut is about as mundane as it gets—but in the best way possible.

Uncorked stars Mamoudou Athie as Elijah, a young man with an intense passion for wine. His dream of becoming a master sommelier, however, runs counter to the plans that his dad, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), had for Elijah taking over the family barbecue restaurant business. It’s a story about doing what you love versus doing what’s expected of you, which Penny drew inspiration from with his own story of wanting to be a writer instead of going into his family’s furniture business.

On top of that, Penny was interested in unpacking his own perspective of his father.

“When I became a father, it made me examine the relationship with my father a little bit more,” he says. “I started to see him as just a guy trying to figure it out as opposed to like, my ‘father.’ And that made me understand him better.”