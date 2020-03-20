From soft lighting to the Golden Gate Bridge: Your complete guide to video conference filters

Working from home is the new reality for people with office jobs. And that means that we’re spending a lot more time on video calls. But if you don’t want to put on makeup or your desk isn’t quite as clean as you’d like when talking to your boss, there’s some good news. There are actually a slew of filters that can transform you (or your space), although I’ll let you decide what’s “professional.” At least you’re not in your pajamas. Consider this your comprehensive guide.

If you need an instant glow-up

This might be the OG filter. Popular conference call software Zoom has a softening feature that just-so-slightly smoothes and brightens up your skin, making you a little more put together for that early morning video conference. If you want a subtle touch-up with no actual makeup required, this is the one for you.

How to enable: Download and open Zoom. Once you’ve launched your meeting, click on the up arrow next to the video icon in the bottom lefthand corner. Click on “video settings” and then “video” in the lefthand menu, and check “touch up my appearance.” It will stay activated until you turn it off.

If you wish you were traveling the world

Zoom also lets you add virtual backgrounds—like the Golden Gate Bridge, some grass from the perspective of an ant, or a view of the earth from space (just in case you want your backdrop to look like a Windows Vista desktop). If you’re less than nostalgic for the year 2006, you can also add custom backgrounds of your own.

How to enable: Once you’ve launched your meeting in Zoom, click on the up arrow next to the video icon in the bottom lefthand corner. Click on “choose virtual background,” then pick your background of choice. Or add your own by clicking the small plus sign on the right to choose a background photo from your personal files.

If you WF your bed and don’t want the world to know

West Elm unveiled a series of images that will give your coworkers apartment envy. These virtual backgrounds do more than filter your face—they transform your whole space. Essentially, they give you a built-in green screen that blocks out your actual home and gives the appearance that you’re working from the airy apartment of your dreams (or poolside, if that’s more your thing). All of the furniture in the photos is available for purchase, too.

How to enable: Whether you prefer to pretend work from a mid-century living room or a bohemian A-Frame, you can right click on any of the photos and save to your desktop. This works specifically with Zoom’s virtual background functionality, so once you’ve downloaded the image, follow the previous instructions for adding a custom background to Zoom.