Is your Chase Bank branch closing due to COVID-19? Here’s how to check

JPMorgan Chase will temporarily close about 20% of its Chase Bank branches starting Thursday, the company said in a memo to employees on Wednesday. The closures, which are meant to protect staff and curb the spread of coronavirus, will result in roughly 1,000 of Chase’s 4,976 branches shuttering nationwide. CNBC first reported on the closures.

At time of writing, JPMorgan has not released a list of impacted locations. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Fast Company that Chase’s online branch locator was updated with these recent changes, and if affected, branches will show an advisory in their search results.

You can use the locator tool to check if your branch is closing—just enter your zip code and find your branch in the search results. If it was marked for closure, you’ll see something with a future date on it, like this:

Or if it’s already closed, you’ll see this:

If your branch is displaying its hours of business as usual, you’re safe! But do pay attention to those hours: JPMorgan’s memo also said it will reduce hours of operation for branches that remain open.