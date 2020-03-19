Maybe CNN and MSNBC should follow Fox News’s lead with free streaming during COVID-19

Now that Fox News has come around to treating COVID-19 as a serious threat, it’s taking the next logical step and streaming its news channel for free.

As Cord Cutters News reports, you can watch Fox News for free at FoxNews.com, in the Fox News app, at Fox.com, in the Fox Now app, or via Sling TV, which on Wednesday started providing some content for free with no credit card or registration required. Fox is streaming its local news channels in select markets for free via its website and app as well.

Normally, Fox News is only available to stream as part of a bigger bundle of cable channels, via services such as Sling TV (which starts at $30 per month) and YouTube TV (starting at $50 per month). During the coronavirus outbreak, however, many media companies have been bringing down their paywalls to keep audiences informed. “Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times,” Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement announcing the free live streams.

Now would be a good time for CNN and MSNBC to follow Fox’s lead. As of now, CNN’s live stream is limited to a 10-minute preview, after which users must log in with a pay-TV account. MSNBC’s channel is also behind a paywall, though NBC News does offer its own live-streaming channel for free. Both networks often lift their paywalls for special events such as Democratic debates or town halls.