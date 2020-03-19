This app lets you self-report COVID-19 symptoms to your company

As the coronavirus spreads around the country, businesses are trying to track confirmed and potential cases among their employees so that they can take proactive measures and keep everyone as safe as possible. But for large organizations, keeping track of who among their staff has symptoms or has tested positive quickly becomes a logistical nightmare.

That’s why Appian, which sells a platform that enables its clients to quickly build apps using very little code, is releasing a comprehensive COVID-19 response system. The app simply asks all employees to self-report their health symptoms and status to their company, and it’s free for six months for businesses with more than 1,000 employees (which is the target market for Appian’s platform). It also provides a hub where people can volunteer, request help, and learn more about a company’s plan for addressing the coronavirus crisis. The application, as well as all of the data, is hosted in Appian’s HIPAA-compliant cloud.

The goal? With more data, an organization will be better equipped to see patterns among its staff, which could help it stop the virus from spreading within its facilities. “If you have data, you can shut down transmission,” says Appian’s CEO, Matt Calkins.

As the coronavirus continues to infect more people, one of the biggest problems has been the lack of widespread testing. The COVID-19 test shortage means there’s very little definitive information about how the virus is making its way through communities. And while many corporations have already asked all employees who are able to work from home to do so, some others—such as grocery stores, factories, and other businesses tied to the supply chain—depend on in-person work, which makes monitoring people’s health critical.

Hospitals such as Johns Hopkins are already using tech platforms to keep track of their employees’ health, a crucial component in the effort to fight COVID-19’s spread in healthcare facilities. Now, businesses are turning to similar tools. While small businesses may manage to keep track of the spread in something as simple as a spreadsheet, that’s not going to cut it for large corporations with employees spread around the globe.

That’s why Calkins decided to create the app and make it available for free for big companies. Several large corporations that already use Appian’s low-code platform have already built their own versions, including one of the largest banks in the country (Calkins declined to share its name). Now, Appian has a standard COVID-19 response app that companies can customize to their own situation within about two hours.

Appian, which is publicly traded with 1,200 employees and 19 offices globally, has already used its own app to narrow in on a cluster of people who were exhibiting symptoms.