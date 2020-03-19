Watch the ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ cast and other celebrities sing ‘Imagine’ to lift your coronavirus spirits

Gal Gadot is channelling her Wonder Woman alter ego in an attempt to cheer up the world.

She tapped her Wonder Woman 1984 castmates and other celebrity friends to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to help lift our somber spirits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as mandatory lockdowns and self-quarantines continue in an attempt to curb the virus.

Gadot begins the video stating that she was inspired by a man in Italy, who played the song via trumpet from his balcony. She described the video as powerful and pure.

“Hi, guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I gotta say, these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. This virus has affected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together.”

Gadot starts the song off and then each of her famous friends takes turns tag teaming a verse. Jame Doran, Labrinth, James Marsden, Eddie Benjamin, Zoe Kraviz, Amy Adams, Kristen Wiig, Sia, Leslie Odom Jr, Chris O’Dowd, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevigne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph all contribute their take on the tune and then the video comes full circle with Gadot completing the shared verse.

When all else seems to be failing, there’s always music. (And of course, haters coming together on Twitter to criticize it.)