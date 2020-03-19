The MacBook Air and iPad Pro are more alike—and different—than ever

It won’t be remembered as a major moment in Apple history. But we should pause to note that for the first time this week, Apple announced new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models that look like near twins when viewed from above.

Here’s the new MacBook:

And here’s the new iPad Pro, as ensconced in its optional case:

The physical similarity stems from the fact that with both new devices, a big part of the news is the introduction of the Magic Keyboard. That’s Apple’s name for the nice, comfy, traditional keyboard that’s replacing the flatter, trouble-prone keyboard on the previous MacBook Air. With its optical case, the iPad Pro is getting both a Magic Keyboard and a roomy, MacBook-style trackpad, making the setup much more laptop-like than ever before. (The trackpad is enabled by the new cursor feature that’s coming to all iPads in a software update next week.)

Apple, in other words, has introduced two new laptops—one running MacOS, one running iPadOS.

Which is not to say that the overall vibe of these upgrades is similar. With its classic keyboard, zippier processor, and return to a $999 starting price (with a newly generous 256GB of storage), the MacBook Air feels like a continuation of the ongoing comeback of a machine that was once rumored to be on the chopping block. The MacBook Air is a deeply conventional computer that’s more about hitting a sweet spot than looking to the future. But the spot it’s reached is, indeed, sweet: Apple says that the Air is its best-selling Mac.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Pro focuses most of its upgrading—other than that Magic Keyboard case, which won’t arrive until May—on its rear cameras. Like an iPhone 11, the iPad Pro now sports an extra-wide angle lens along with its wide-angle one. It adds a rear LiDAR scanner that lets it scan environments in 3D, making for faster, more precise augmented reality. And it now has five”studio quality” microphones for serious audio recording. These updates are less about pleasing the masses—who probably haven’t been doing that much photography, AR, and studio recording with an iPad Pro—than establishing new use-case scenarios.