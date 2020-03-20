What to put in a coronavirus care package

My mother lives 10 minutes away from me, but I haven’t seen her in more than two weeks in an effort to keep each other safe during this period of social distancing. She misses seeing my four-year-old daughter, who used to spend a night a week at her house. Though we regularly drop off groceries at her house and video chat with her daily, the separation has been hard for all of us.

This story has been playing out across the country. Couples have been separated. Close friends haven’t been able to hang out. Older relatives are stuck at home.

One way to connect with friends and family members you can’t see in person is to send them a good old-fashioned care package. With the right mix, you can provide comfort during a scary time and keep your loved ones busy now that they’re spending so much time at home. You can also help sustain small businesses that may be suffering at a time when few people are out shopping. Here are eight ideas.

Knitting Kit

We Are Knitters, $63

Knitting has been shown to relieve stress. This beginners’ kit has everything you need to knit a blanket, including simple instructions. The brand also has plenty of step-by-step online tutorials. (The brand has more advanced kits as well, if you’re sending a package to a more experienced knitter.)

A Scrapbook

Artifact Uprising, $119

This scrapbook has been thoughtfully designed to suit any story and already comes with chapters, prompts, and pockets to insert memorabilia. You don’t need any other materials besides a pen and some photographs.