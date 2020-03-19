COVID-19 is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Here’s how telehealth could help

As a healthcare provider, I’ve spent my career working as a family doctor in a clinic for the underserved. I’ve seen a lot of things as a physician, including a range of chronic and acute conditions, but more importantly I’ve seen firsthand just how strained our healthcare system already is. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, both in our ability to treat and handle it.

There are a number of things we still don’t know about this novel virus wreaking havoc throughout the world. Both the medical and scientific communities still have questions about how to treat the virus, all the ways in which it spreads, and the full spectrum of impacts on those who become infected. One of the only things we can be certain of right now is that COVID-19 is poised to tip the scales of our healthcare system, putting patients and providers on the frontlines of care at risk.

We’re still not certain how many cases of COVID-19 are in the U.S., but we do know its spread is inevitable. Some experts estimate that COVID-19 may affect 96 million Americans and kill nearly 500,000 of them. Other estimates are lower, but these numbers are shocking. In only a matter of weeks, we’ve seen the public shift from general concern to mass panic, not knowing what actions to take and what information to believe.

Typically we trust our healthcare providers—and that’s whose door we knock on when we’re sick and scared. This time around, however, a rush to our doctors’ doors will compound a healthcare system that is already exhausting its providers and will increasingly spread COVID-19 among those best suited to treat it: the healthcare professionals themselves. In Wuhan, nearly 30 percent of the infections in early cases were among healthcare workers. In the U.S., which is already experiencing a shortage of physicians, many physicians getting sick with COVID-19 would be devastating.

We can’t stop the spread of COVID-19, but we can find ways to slow it down and flatten the curve, giving doctors the time and resources they need to treat more people. This starts by keeping the “worried well,” and those with mild symptoms, out of the ERs and doctors’ offices. The only ones who should be walking through the doctor’s door in the coming weeks and months are those who really need help.

That’s where telehealth comes in. Our current system requires severely symptomatic patients or those with other risk factors to triage and get tested in-person at a government health center. With a whopping 29.3-day average wait time in the U.S. to see a doctor, we’re cramming more sick patients in to see doctors who already have too many patients. What’s worse is that this method puts our providers at an increased risk for infection, not to mention the other patients around them.

Telehealth allows those that may be experiencing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 the option to talk to physicians, nurse practitioners, and physicians assistants and get triaged from the safety of their own homes. This can free up physicians’ time to deal with those who are most ill, and it can also decrease their risk of infection and exhaustion.