9 maps that show which areas could be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic

We’ve known from the beginning that the coronavirus pandemic won’t affect all American populations evenly. If you’re older, uninsured, or otherwise lack access to healthcare, you could be especially more vulnerable to COVID-19, and new data shows that the majority of ICU admissions and deaths in the United States have been occurring in people over 65.

A new collection of interactive maps from spatial analytics firm Esri could help highlight which areas in the United States are more vulnerable to the pandemic by mapping out areas with high concentrations of seniors and the uninsured. The map collection is part of Esri’s COVID-19 GIS Hub, a vast repository of interactive resources curated by Esri’s Disaster Response team.

You can find the collection of nine interactive maps by visiting the Hub and scrolling down, or through the direct link here. It includes the following maps:

Areas with high daytime population, more travelers, and seniors? This is essentially an index showing the proportion of older people living in ares of “high daytime density.” Those areas typically include bigger cities like Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. Direct link.

Where are the most socially vulnerable populations in the U.S.? This maps out populations based on the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index, which the CDC says "refers to the resilience of communities when confronted by external stresses on human health, stresses such as natural or human-caused disasters, or disease outbreaks. Direct link.

Where are those age 65 and over who are working? This shows where older populations are likely to still be participating in the workforce. Direct link.

Where are the uninsured? This map shows areas in the Southeast tend to have higher percentages of people without health coverage. Direct link.

Where are the most densely populated areas in the U.S.? This map is helpful since disease can spread more quickly in ares with higher population density. Direct link.

Where are seniors, and what share of the population are they? This map shows which areas have the highest concentration of seniors. Direct link.

Where are seniors living alone? This map shows high concentrations of seniors living alone in much of the country, including Florida, Arizona, California, the Northeast, and the Midwest. Direct link.

Healthcare facilities: This map shows which states have the highest and lowest number of hospitals in comparison to their populations. Direct link.

What areas are under any kind of U.S. travel restrictions? This final map is a global list of travel advisories by country and could be helpful for people affected by the multitude of travel restrictions that have been put in place since the pandemic began. Direct link.

Check out Esri’s full COVID-19 GIS Hub here.