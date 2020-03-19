This AI camera detects people who may have COVID-19

With the U.S. lagging other countries in the distribution of coronavirus testing kits, health authorities have had to look to other means of detection, like the infrared ear thermometers used in some countries. And now one Austin-based company says its security cameras use thermal imaging and computer vision tech to detect people who have fever possibly related to the virus.

Unlike the thermometers, which work one person at a time and at close range, Athena Security‘s security camera detection system may be far better for scanning larger numbers of people in places like airports, grocery stores, hospitals, and voting locations.

The company’s thermal cameras are already in use at a coworking space in Austin, and will be deployed in some “large Fortune 500 companies” and some airports in the coming weeks, but Athena says it can’t divulge the names of those customers yet.

The cameras can detect the heat of 12 different places on the body with an accuracy of within a ½ degree, says Athena CEO Lisa Falzone. The company’s software, which works with high-grade, off-the-shelf security cameras, uses an AI model to zoom in on a subject’s inner eye, which is most reflective of the body’s actual temperature, she said.

The system uses AI to monitor numerous cameras at once, and automatically sends an alert to security personnel if it detects someone with a fever. It can do 1,000 temperature readings an hour, Falzone said. This is far faster than the current system being used in airports–the handheld temp readers–which have snarled lines at airports like Chicago’s O’Hare.

Athena originally made news in 2018 when it developed a security software to address another huge public safety issue–gun violence. The company introduced security camera technology that used computer vision to detect firearms as public fear over mass shootings hit a fever pitch. The gun detection system uses computer vision to detect firearm shapes within its view. If the firearm is concealed, the system must also compare the heat of a suspected weapon with the body surface near it, said Athena’s CTO Chris Ciabarra at the time.

When the novel coronavirus began to spread in China, Athena realized that it could use much of the same technology it developed for gun detection to detect people who might have contracted the virus. Falzone said detecting fever is actually easier than detecting guns because nothing is concealed.