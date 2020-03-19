Here’s how much bailout money industries want to survive the coronavirus crisis

What’s the economic playbook for the complete collapse of consumerism? I’m at a loss, and apparently so are the countless corporations currently in financial free fall due to the COVID-19 crisis. As revenue streams dry up and profits vanish, industries are throwing their Hail Marys and calling up the Fed. Washington be damned , we dub this bailout season.

The asks are flowing in, but let’s focus on the numbers. Some groups have lobbied for funding in general terms (such as casinos, movie theaters, and retail), but others have requested specific amounts of federal funding.

Here’s how much they want: