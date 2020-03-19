How to accomplish life-admin tasks, aka the most boring things on your to-do list list

Sometimes you feel like you can’t manage your life because of huge, challenging projects you need to get done. But in my experience as a time management coach, people can just as easily feel like a failure because of the little things: the doctors’ appointments never made, the clothes heaps on the floor, or the constant orange glow of the change oil light on their dashboard.

Left undone, life’s little to-dos can pile up into a menacing tower that makes you just want to zone out on your phone. But keeping on top of the day-to-day doesn’t need to be that hard. Here are four ways that you can take the stress out of life administration:

Eliminate the to-do

The fewer administrative items you have on your list, the better. I recommend making tasks automatic where that’s an option. For example, you can have autopay of bills and auto-order of commonly used household items. Or take advantage of the option to get a task done immediately. For example, even though it feels weird to schedule a dentist appointment six months out when I check out at the end of my current dentist appointment, I’m always glad I did. If something comes up, switching the time of a dentist’s appointment usually feels like much less effort than taking the initiative to make it in the first place.

Make a routine

For ongoing personal tasks, it’s easiest to make them part of your daily or weekly routine. For example, each morning as part of my morning checklist, I go through my personal email, text, and voicemails from the last 24 hours to make sure that I didn’t miss anything.

One of my coaching clients has a “mail Monday” every Monday night where she and her partner go through any mail that may have piled up on the kitchen table through the week. Another coaching client does a five-minute power cleanup at the end of each workday. And I try to keep Monday nights flexible so I can be free for doing errands, ordering things online, or putting away laundry.

Schedule a time

For less regular items that do have a deadline, I recommend putting time into your calendar. For example, if I need to do birthday-card or present shopping, I’ll put some time in my calendar to get that done. Or if I’m planning a trip and need to book airline tickets, I’ll put in a chunk of time for that activity.

Scheduling these items has multiple purposes: