The rumored ‘butthole cut’ of ‘Cats’ is the quarantine relief we need

The supposedly longer, better director’s cut of Justice League has been an object of fascination and a trollish rallying cry for far too long. It’s time to move on to more pressing matters in hidden cinematic treasures. We the people demand to see the rumored “butthole” cut of Cats.

It all started when the legendary fiasco of a film dropped as a digital rental Tuesday night. The exhausted and exhausting Cats discourse became instantly rejuvenated, with quarantined Americans grateful for the change in conversation. The stage was perfectly set for a hero to step forward and perform the Twitter equivalent of a musical where cats introduce themselves through song for two hours.

Here is the tweet that did it:

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

Once the rumored existence of a more, uh, anatomically correct cut of Cats hit Twitter, it inflamed the public imagination. Some celebrities immediately endorsed a release, including Seth Rogen, who had just live-tweeted his way through a stoned first viewing of Cats.