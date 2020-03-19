How to take charge of your own leadership development

Since I graduated from the University of Cambridge, I have had one job, worked in one company, and in one industry.

I am the founder and CEO of Ramsden International, which I established 25 years ago. Ramsden International is a U.K.-based international grocery wholesaler, and we export more than 24,000 British food and drink products to over 650 customers in 133 countries across six continents.

Of course, I have progressed professionally during my time running the business—going from micro to small to mid-size will always enable development given the various challenges to overcome at each stage. But there has been a natural limit to my experience, given my long tenure as the company’s founder and CEO.

I have often had to look outwards to gain new perspectives and learn new skills. On leaving university, where I graduated with an art history degree, I needed the practical skills to run a business and manage staff. As our business constantly evolves along with the economic landscape, it is also incredibly important to renew and develop wider—perhaps softer—skills to ensure I can lead our growing workforce across the globe and think creatively on managing future scenarios we may face.

Whether you are an entrepreneur embarking on your first project or a CEO with decades of experience, continued development is an important part of your role, regardless of your job title.

Identify your skills and knowledge gaps

Kickstart your journey of self-development by being curious, networking, embarking on courses, and digesting as much relevant content as you can. Entrepreneurs have access to a great deal of free and cost-effective resources. For example, Founders Network is a membership support platform that provides access to advisers, in-depth content, and local events. Incubator initiatives that are fully funded and have been tailored to empower entrepreneurs at any stage are also helpful.

Throughout your business journey, identify your skills and knowledge gaps so that you can continue to plan your learning, and your business growth, effectively.