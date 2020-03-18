These are the seven songs competing to be the coronavirus anthem

It’s hard not to be consumed by the coronavirus. Unfortunately, it’s literally everywhere—from our environment to the news cycle. This is our new normal for now.

If there is any bright side it’s that dark times produce a lot of art, which can be calming, and in this age of quarantine and chill, high vibrational distractions are welcome. Celebrities like John Legend and Chris Martin are livestreaming concerts, and Debbie Allen and other dance and fitness professionals are livestreaming classes.

FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor.????✨ @officialdadance pic.twitter.com/C3DUEoX7Hh — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) March 17, 2020

Creativity is a good remedy for hopelessness, especially when it’s channeled through rhythm.

But even better than that are the artists who have been creating original tunes inspired by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Web stars, celebrities, and others have figured out ways to put the power of tempo to work, and here are some of the best tunes to ride this pandemic out to.

iMarkkeyz x Cardi B Remix

iMarkkeyz made the most viral (no pun intended) remix of Cardi B’s coronavirus rant. She liked it so much that she posted it on her social media and stated that she hoped Atlantic Records would put it on Spotify. Since then, Cardi B’s management team has been in contact with iMarkkeyz, and the song is now on Spotify and it’s in the top 5 of the iTunes Hip-Hop chart.

Bono’s “Let Your Love Be Known”

The U2 frontman was inspired by Italy—where people on lockdown have been passing the time with music—to create a song for the Irish, and the doctors, nurses, and other careers on the front lines.