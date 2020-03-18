Apple announces new iPad Pros with keyboard trackpads incoming

Apple has announced a slew of new products today. However, instead of announcing them at another slick event, the company simply announced them to the world through a humble press release. The fact that Apple announced new products this month despite the coronavirus pandemic grinding things to a standstill isn’t that surprising. Apple frequently releases new products in March, and these were no doubt a long time coming in Apple’s pipeline.
So what did Apple introduce?
- New iPad Pros: The biggest product launch today was the new iPad Pro. The flagship table gains a new A12Z Bionic chip (we guess the A#X series chips are done), an ultra-wide camera, and a new LiDAR Scanner, which improves augmented reality features on the device.
- New Magic Keyboard with trackpad: for iPad lovers, the star of the announcement wasn’t the new iPad itself, it was the new Magic Keyboard. That’s because the new Magic Keyboard has a built-in trackpad. This is a first for the iPad and signals Apple is fine turning the iPad Pro into a laptop/tablet hybrid. The new Magic Keyboard with trackpad won’t ship until May.
- New MacBook Air: Apple’s most popular computer got a nice upgrade, too. Base storage is now doubled to 256GB, and more importantly, it’s got Apple’s new scissors switch Magic Keyboard. No more stuck keys!
- New iPhone cases and Appel Watch bands: finally, Apple introduced its Spring lineup of Apple Watch band and iPhone 11 cases in a slew of new colors.
Apple Stores are closed the world over, so if you want to check out the new products, you’ll have to go to Apple’s website to do that.