Why this swimwear startup just launched an emotional support hotline

As the coronavirus continues to spread, businesses of all kinds are scrambling to offer new services in an effort to stay relevant when shopping is the last thing on consumers’ minds.

Summersalt, a swimwear startup, is transforming its regular customer service channels into an opportunity to provide emotional support. On Tuesday, the three-year-old brand opened up a free text message hotline—which it’s calling a “Joycast”—that will allow people to reach out if they need something to lift their mood. In response, someone from Summersalt’s “customer happiness” team will send over a 10-minute meditation video, self-care ideas, or a puppy GIF.

Lori Coulter, Summersalt’s cofounder and CEO, recognizes that this is a bold move for the brand, given the seriousness of the pandemic and the likelihood of a global recession. But she also sees how lonely and isolated people are starting to feel, as companies have moved to remote work and public spaces have closed. Coulter says she feels confident this is the right move, partly because many employees on the customer service team happen to have expertise in mental health.

“We have a lot of grad students getting degrees counseling or [who] happen to have degrees in counseling,” says Coulter, who points out that this overlap makes sense because the skills you learn in counseling—like empathy and communication—are also relevant in customer service. “Of course, other members of the team don’t have this background, but we felt like we had enough expertise to be helpful to our community.”

Coulter says that if they get a text or an email from someone that suggests a more serious mental health emergency, a team member will flag it and direct that person to an organization that can provide the help they need, such as the National Institutes of Mental Health.

Summersalt is based in Saint Louis, Missouri, and has a staff of 40. Its 17 customer service employees are located around the country and worked from home even before the crisis. The Joycast service just launched a few days ago but has already been used by dozens of people, the company says. Summersalt plans to keep the text line open indefinitely.

Lori Chamberlain, who cofounded Summersalt with Coulter, says the hotline was an effort to meet customers where they were. On the brand’s social media channels, they had noticed customers saying they were feeling down and looking for ways to alleviate some of their anxiety. “My personality is to be optimistic and to solve problems,” says Chamberlain. “We saw our customers reaching out on social media, looking for some levity in this time of stress and crisis. So we saw an opportunity to respond.”