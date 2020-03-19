Farts, cats, naked bodies: People are failing hilariously at working from home

As COVID-19 has spread across the globe, businesses have prudently shut down offices and moved millions of employees from corporate desks to their domestic couches. Many of us are quarantined in too-small spaces, often with our children, hopping on Zoom meetings like everything is business as usual. And it kind of is, until your kid inevitably runs into the room, cutting off your boss mid-sentence, shouting, “Poo poo!”

Today he walked past my team video call BUTT naked ????????‍♀️

???? Remind Ryan to put some clothes on before he goes into the bathroom first thing in the morning.

Big WFH learning for me today.

Pro-tip: if you and your husband are both working from home, check to see if he's on a four-way video call BEFORE running past the office naked to get a towel from the linen closet. #RealStory #COVID19 #WFH https://t.co/axghUWjvs2

Day 3 of WFH and my family started screaming while I was in a meeting and my coworker remarked: "Now I understand why you prefer to go into the office everyday."

Strange new WFH universe pillow talk is your partner saying "I agree with what you were saying in that meeting this afternoon"

Whole house WFH day 1 report: I whispered “I LOVE YOU” loudly into what turned out to be my spouse’s active meeting headset mic. ????

Work culture will need to adjust to the new normal , in which toddlers and flatulent dogs are our coworkers. It inevitably will. But until then, here are some of the worst work-from-home fails we’ve seen in the past week. They prove that, however rough your work-from-home experience has been, it could have been a lot worse.

just started talking to my cat in the middle of a 68-person zoom meeting—and i wasn't muted!!! send the meteor!!!!

First WFH meeting and my dog decides to show his ass ????????‍♂️

Working from home today and my cat optioned to join me for my work meeting. She means business. pic.twitter.com/yqNQhPOQk2

The people on this conference call don’t know, but I BARELY muted my micrphone before my dog did something I can only describe as a yell barf.

The story of my WFH ???? pic.twitter.com/WlGNpb2ToF

First day of working from home is going great. On a video call meeting with my 2 girl teammates and my brother walks into the room with only his boxers on. Happy WFH!????

Teleconferencing is hard

WFH: – join meeting

– unmute to speak

– washing machine starts spinning

– hurriedly get up to escape the noise

– not realise charger is plugged in

– proceed to loudly knock pint of water + cup of coffee all over *everything* – …continue speaking calmly as if nothing happened — ???????????????????????? (@ComethTheNerd) February 11, 2020

hashtag wfh Looks (everyone including me had their cameras turned off) pic.twitter.com/F41VcxIbnX — that fucking bug woman again (@taxxonomic) March 18, 2020

I'm in a WFH meeting and my Google Home just answered a question someone on the video call asked, unprompted. I nearly jumped out of my skin. pic.twitter.com/Z5Bv4coG3u — Ashley Casperite (@missalwayswrite) October 16, 2019

Every WFH meeting so far: "I'm sorry, you go…" "no, sorry I-" "Well what I was sayi-" "I'm sorry, were you saying something?" "Go ahead, no sorry, you go…" *5 voices speak at once*

*suddenly no one speaks* **SLOW PORTAL ZOOM INTENSIFIES DURING AWKWARD SILENCE**#COVID19 — Kaleb Coleman [AR/VR] (@kalebcoleman) March 11, 2020

This AM, WFH and prepping for 5 meetings: Me: I don't have to put make-up on! Camera's pretty blurry, no one's gonna see this nose zit. First meeting: Coworker: There's something stuck to your nose. Is it food? Subsequent meetings: Me: Yes, it's a zit, let's move on. ???? — Philina Fan (@skyeezfalling) March 11, 2020