UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

Farts, cats, naked bodies: People are failing hilariously at working from home

Heroes, all of you!

Farts, cats, naked bodies: People are failing hilariously at working from home
[Source Images: TheKoRp/iStock, oatintro/iStock, parinyabinsuk/iStock]
By Mark Wilson5 minute Read

As COVID-19 has spread across the globe, businesses have prudently shut down offices and moved millions of employees from corporate desks to their domestic couches. Many of us are quarantined in too-small spaces, often with our children, hopping on Zoom meetings like everything is business as usual. And it kind of is, until your kid inevitably runs into the room, cutting off your boss mid-sentence, shouting, “Poo poo!”

advertisement
advertisement

Work culture will need to adjust to the new normal, in which toddlers and flatulent dogs are our coworkers. It inevitably will. But until then, here are some of the worst work-from-home fails we’ve seen in the past week. They prove that, however rough your work-from-home experience has been, it could have been a lot worse.

Blame it on the roommate

Unexpected partial nudity

advertisement

Wild animals

advertisement

Teleconferencing is hard

advertisement

Body sounds

Challenges of interior design

advertisement

I’m not losing it, you’re losing it!

Kids saying the darndest things

advertisement

Okay, this is a work-from-home win

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Mark Wilson is a senior writer at Fast Company who has written about design, technology, and culture for almost 15 years. His work has appeared at Gizmodo, Kotaku, PopMech, PopSci, Esquire, American Photo and Lucky Peach

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life