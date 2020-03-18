Getting sick of your screen? Try these 11 family-friendly board games

Sick of staring at screens? Exhausted your pile of books? Have kids that need electronic-free entertaining? Let us we recommend something…well, a little old school: board games. Sure, you may have had some mind-numbing experiences in the past when making it through one game of Monopoly felt like the ultimate drudgery (or maybe that was just a personal experience?). But the world of board games looks different (and super fun) these days. Whether you’ve got enough people under one roof for a proper game night or you’re looking for something you can play with a partner, you can’t go wrong with these 11 board games to find the fun and pass the time.

Pandemic

If you can find a game about a deadly virus spreading around the globe relatable and educational instead of anxiety-inducing, then we couldn’t recommend this game more. Pandemic is cooperative—not competitive—and tasks you and your fellow participants to work together. Participants follow the storyline and share knowledge, treat diseases, and fly all over the world to prevent outbreaks and slow down an epidemic that’s threatening humanity. Your group will win or lose together as the pace of the pandemic gains speed during the game’s 45-minute time frame. $35, Buy at Target or Amazon

Morels

This two-player game simulates a walk through the forest, searching for morel mushrooms to eat. But there’s way more to it than that. This game hinges upon Rummy rules and strategy—meaning that in order to win, you must collect cards of a certain set (and avoid the poisonous mushrooms). There’s a hefty dose of strategy needed to win, so it’s great for older kids and adults alike. $25, Buy at Amazon

Apples to Apples

Apples to Apples is one of the classic games of the 2000s, which has already inspired plenty of spin-offs (such as the NSFW Cards Against Humanity). This kid-friendly card game revolves around comparisons: Participants use their judgment (and silliness) to win each round by coming up with the best noun-adjective pairing—and the most imaginative explanation for their pick. $23, Buy at Amazon, or Walmart

Sequence

Sequence is a classic game that can be played with anywhere between two and 12 players, and it’s just as good for adults as it is for families with younger kids. In the game of Sequence, you use cards and chips to strategize the fastest way to get five in a row on the board. (There’s also an animal-themed junior version that’s suitable for kids as young as three.) $15, Buy at Amazon, or Walmart

Ticket to Ride

This award-winning board game can turn an hour of your day into a fast-paced journey across the U.S. The object? To collect and play matching train cards in order to claim railway routes. Participants connect cities through North America in order to build a winning route. It’s perfect for adults and kids that are into strategy and geography. And if don’t have anyone to play with, you can connect the game to Alexa and play against your speaker. $44.25, Buy at Amazon, or Walmart

Catan

Some 30 million versions of this game have been sold in the two decades since the original Settlers of Catan was released. Play against your opponents and become the best trader, builder, and settler you can be in a 60-90 minute time frame. It’s a favorite among Silicon Valley’s tech entrepreneurs. But don’t hold that against it: Catan is also great for families. $24, Buy at Walmart, or Amazon