Is it okay to take a demotion to work for a better company?

Q. I’m thinking about going to a better company with greater potential, but it means accepting a lower position. Is that okay? And have you ever done this?

—East Coast-based manager

Dear Manager,

Congrats on landing the new position and don’t be afraid to accept an exciting role just because the starting title, or even salary, might be lower than what you currently have. This is absolutely okay.

It sounds like you’re considering the long view, which is always necessary. You are wise to prize what will give you the best opportunities for the future. Perhaps you have a better title and make more money where you are, but maybe there are risks, too—for example, if it’s a private company that’s struggling. You may be weighing where you are against going to a bigger company with more opportunities and a chance to get your title back in six months. (Also, on a side note, some companies have title inflation so roles may sound bigger than they are—one reason I think you should never concern yourself too much with titles.)

I’ve made a job change that in some ways might be similar to the one you’re pondering. Back when I began my career at IBM, I went from a “nonexempt” role where I was paid overtime, to a salaried position, which offered more opportunity for growth. The conundrum? I made much more money in the first role. With overtime, there was a real chance to increase my earnings: If I worked on a Saturday, I made time and a half; if I worked a holiday, I was paid double and a half. There were late shifts I could add, which had a 10% premium. I was eager to take all of these odd hours, and in doing so I was making far more than the role typically paid.