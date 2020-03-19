An app for tracking coronavirus in your community is almost here

As the coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country, one of the major issues is that it’s hard to know if and when you’ve been exposed. It can take days for symptoms to appear, and the virus can be spread even if people are asymptomatic.

Researchers just released an app in beta that alerts people when they come into contact with someone who’s been diagnosed with COVID-19, potentially reducing the virus’s spread if the app is downloaded by a large chunk of the population.

The app, which is currently in beta, is called Private Kit and was developed by a team of researchers from MIT, Harvard, the Mayo Clinic, and a handful of other companies and institutions. It’s essentially a voluntary geo-locator: After you download the app and consent to sharing your location (which is necessary in order for the app to work), the app starts tracking you. Should you cross paths with someone who’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus who also has the app, you’ll receive a notification telling you when and for how long.

“Through more knowledge on their exposure, app users are able to make more informed decisions on when to self-quarantine or seek testing when experiencing symptoms,” Alina Clough, a Harvard researcher who worked on the app, says via email.

From a design perspective, they wanted the app to be straightforward and easy to use. “Our goal is to make it intuitive for a user—no frills and no tricks,” Clough says. “We want to be as clear as possible to show our users what is happening with their data, emphasizing that no data will leave their phone without their direct consent.”

To that end, the app is decidedly minimalist, and the current prototype has just two pages. The home page essentially serves as an on and off switch for tracking your location; it also includes a message about privacy, informing people that their location data will not be transmitted elsewhere. The second page shows information about the project. And that’s it. The app emphasizes negative white space, removes nonessential information, and utilizes icons to reduce text, so that the focus is squarely on the app’s purpose: to “start logging.” (While these design updates haven’t yet made it to the app store, the images in this story are the most up-to-date.)

There are two important things that have to happen before Private Kit could have widespread utility: A lot of people will need to download the app, and the United States’ testing capacity will need to dramatically increase. Testing in the United States has been extremely limited, which means that though the CDC reports more than 7,000 confirmed cases, there are likely many thousands more—both people who haven’t been able to get tested and those who don’t know they’re infected.