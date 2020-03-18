This big-screen video chat trick will help you cope with staying home

While video chat is no replacement for in-person interaction, it’s also the best we can do as the coronavirus pandemic forces us to stay home.

I’ve never loved chatting through tiny screens, though. It just feels so distant to hunch over a phone or laptop, staring at a shrunken-down version of whoever I’m talking with. That’s why, over the last week, I’ve made a concerted effort to run video calls through the TV instead. When there’s a life-sized person on the other end, it helps conversations feel more lifelike.

Video calling through your TV does require a bit of hardware that you might not have already, but if we’re going to be stuck at home for weeks to come, those extra pieces might be a worthy investment. Here are four different ways you can get set up for video chat on the television:

iOS and AirPlay

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can use Apple’s AirPlay feature to wirelessly stream video to the television. For this, you’ll either need an Apple TV ($150 for the HD model, $180 for 4K) or one of the recent AirPlay-compatible smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, or Vizio.

To get started, swipe down from the top-right edge (on all iPads and on the iPhone X or newer) or swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up Control Center. Tap on “Screen Mirroring,” then select your Apple TV or AirPlay-compatible television from the device list. Switch to the appropriate input on your television, and you should see your iOS device mirrored on the larger screen.

At this point, you can use FaceTime or any other video chat app as usual. Your iPhone or iPad will still supply the camera and microphone, so consider propping it up against your TV or directly underneath it. That way, you can easily keep an eye on the big screen while looking into your phone’s or tablet’s camera.

Macs also offer AirPlay, so you can use a similar setup to stream your video chats wirelessly—but I recommend a hard-wired connection, as explained below in “Laptops and Cables.”