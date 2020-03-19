3 reasons why people tune you out—and what to do to be heard

If you think you’re not being heard, the natural reaction can be to keep talking. But the more you say, the more likely it is that people will tune you out, says Joe McCormack, author of Noise: Living and Leading When Nobody Can Focus .

Part of the problem is that many workplaces are filled with noise, such as emails, texts, meetings, notifications, and more. It’s an uphill battle for any message to get through.

“Noise is an issue of information overload,” says McCormack. “When we try to hear everything, we hear nothing. It’s one of the big implications why we’re being tuned out.”

But noise is just one of the problems. It could be your content or delivery. To get through, McCormack suggests asking yourself if you’re guilty of one of these three things:

You’re not giving them a reason to listen. You jump in and talk about your ideas without answering their question: What’s in it for me? You’re long-winded. You have a hard time getting to the point, or you don’t know when to stop. As a result, people avoid you and delete your emails. This has the potential to stunt your career growth. You’re talking at them. You need to talk with them. Lectures and monologues don’t capture a listener’s attention. No one likes one-sided conversations for very long.

Once you recognize your faults, adjust your communication style to connect with your listener.

Know your audience

People want to listen, and information consumption is increasing, says McCormack. “People are waking up and their phone is the first thing they check,” he says. “They’re online all the time, afraid of missing out. What ends up happening is that they go up and down the dial, but never stop and listen. When someone is skimming, they’re only going an inch deep and a mile wide.”

Understand your audience and tailor your message directly to them, says McCormack. It will give them a reason to stop and tune in if they realize what you’re saying is relevant and important for them to hear.