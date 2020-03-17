The IRS tax deadline just got pushed to July if you fit in this bracket (and you probably do)

Millions of Americans no longer have to worry about getting their 2019 federal income taxes together by April 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced today. While the Trump administration has offered little direct support for workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Feds are pushing Tax Day back by 90 days for qualifying Americans.

And, yes, in all likelihood you qualify.

Americans who owe Uncle Sam $1 million or less now have until mid-July to file, according to Mnuchin. The same delay is also being offered to corporations that owe the federal government $10 million or less.

In the meantime, those taxpayers won’t need to worry about interest or fines from the federal government, but state taxes are currently a different story. Only some states, including California and Maryland, have announced changes to aid taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

If you’re not sure whether your state has extended its deadline, look for announcements on your state’s official website. As CNBC reports, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants is tracking state filing extensions here. Mnuchin encouraged taxpayers to file earlier if they can, as the IRS is actively processing refunds, according to The Wall Street Journal.