How genetic info is changing the way that police operate—and how we all think about privacy

In her new book “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are,” journalist Libby Copeland looks at how home DNA testing has implications for families, for law enforcement, and for how we understand our own privacy and interconnectedness. The mail-in spit kits Copeland writes about are sometimes known as “recreational,” to distinguish them from the genetic tests ordered by doctors, yet the technology’s repercussions can be far more than recreational. This excerpt, from a chapter exploring the use of quasi-public DNA databases like GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA to solve violent crimes and identify culprits including the alleged Golden State Killer, explores the tension between privacy and public safety.

The use of genetic information to solve crimes, however worthy, has to be balanced with legitimate concerns on the side of protecting privacy, computational biologist and MyHeritage chief science officer Yaniv Erlich told me. The problem is one of trust. “Genetic information is essential if you want to advance precision medicine,” he said. “We have families, some of them I know personally, that genetics was able to help, to identify the cause of serious conditions.” But what if people were to stop trusting researchers to keep their information safe? “If we cannot recruit tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of people for these studies, we cannot help these people,” Erlich said. “We cannot use the power of the genetic revolution to empower our understanding. And that’s a huge missed opportunity.”

This erosion of trust may already be happening. As far back as early 2019, 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki said the market for her product had slowed, speculating that this might have to do with broader privacy concerns stemming from things like the Golden State Killer case and Facebook’s dicey data-collection practices. Some observers have suggested that the lack of privacy protections around genetic data may disproportionately affect minorities, and I heard a number of accounts of African Americans quitting GEDmatch after it became clear that police had used it to help identify Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo.

And, of course, concerns about how we protect our genetic information extend beyond the context of recreational testing. Some experts worry about the increasing use by police of Rapid DNA machines, which can process samples in ninety minutes, and which they fear poses the possibility of errors and privacy violations. There are serious concerns about DNA testing on migrants. And all of this is taking place within the broader context of what legal scholar Andelka Phillips calls “ever-increasing monitoring, where we are all subject to complex data mining and profiling.” The problem, Phillips says, is that it’s difficult to imagine how data from direct-to-consumer testing may in the future be linked with other data and used in ways we can’t anticipate.

It might, in theory, be used by some future totalitarian government to discriminate against its citizens. This may seem implausible, except that the day I spoke with Erlich—and asked him if he could imagine a future world in which our ancestral backgrounds could be used to hurt us, and he said he didn’t need to project into the future because “I can go to the history”—on that same day, the New York Times ran a story about how Chinese authorities were using DNA as part of a “campaign of surveillance and oppression” against the country’s ethnic minority Uighurs.

Journalist Kristen V. Brown has thought a lot about big data and unintended consequences. In 2015, she covered the hack of the website Ashley Madison, an online dating service geared at people who wanted to cheat on their partners. “Life is short. Have an affair,” the site’s slogan went. Brown wanted to know how the hack and subsequent exposure of the site’s users’ personal information had changed their lives, so she interviewed more than one hundred people impacted by it and learned about divorces, blackmail, and suicides. It’s easy to assume that if you don’t cheat on your spouse, you don’t need to worry about this sort of thing, and that if you do cheat, well, you deserve what you get. But Brown thought the incident had broader implications. She was fascinated by a concept from Georgetown Law professor Paul Ohm that we are all at the mercy of the massive troves of data that businesses collect and keep on us, and that somewhere amid all that information, every one of us has a devastating secret. Ohm called this eventual, interconnected treasure trove of information the “database of ruin,” and he urged in a 2012 Harvard Business Review article, Please don’t build this.

This idea stuck with Brown, and when she started covering consumer DNA testing, she saw how this new technology fit the paradigm. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, our genomes have now become databases of ruin.’ It’s just another piece of data that can be incriminating,” she says. “I think we’re at the beginning of living in a time where you can’t really keep secrets anymore. And how does that change how we go about the world and our daily lives?”